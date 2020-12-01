Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $32,291,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

