Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,319 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

