Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 0.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $5,650,696.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,186. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

