Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

