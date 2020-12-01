Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

The Boeing stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $367.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

