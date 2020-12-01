Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average is $205.15. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

