Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 68,575 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

BX opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

