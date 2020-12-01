Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,760. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $251.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.39. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $256.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

