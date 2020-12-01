Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

