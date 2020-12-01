Truvestments Capital LLC Has $110,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

