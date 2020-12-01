Truvestments Capital LLC Has $239,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after acquiring an additional 875,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after acquiring an additional 489,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

