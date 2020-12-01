Truvestments Capital LLC Has $276,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

