Truvestments Capital LLC Has $285,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $69,347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.