Truvestments Capital LLC Has $293,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2,079.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dell Technologies by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $13,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at $30,258,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,883 shares of company stock worth $87,078,843 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

