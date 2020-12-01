Truvestments Capital LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 92.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $229.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $229.70.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.