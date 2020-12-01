Truvestments Capital LLC Has $314,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk by 12.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $901.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.66 and a 200-day moving average of $497.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $904.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 363.33, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

