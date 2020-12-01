Truvestments Capital LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

