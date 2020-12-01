Truvestments Capital LLC Has $340,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.