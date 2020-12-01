Truvestments Capital LLC Has $41,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

