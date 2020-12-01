Truvestments Capital LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

