Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,375,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,311 shares of company stock valued at $87,989,951. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.