Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 152.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 186.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,824 shares of company stock worth $10,137,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.29 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

