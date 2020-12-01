Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.