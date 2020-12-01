Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $165,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

CHNG stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

