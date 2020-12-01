Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

