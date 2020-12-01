Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

