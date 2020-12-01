Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

