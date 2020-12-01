Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,876 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

