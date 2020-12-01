Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

