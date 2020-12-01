Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

STZ stock opened at $205.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.