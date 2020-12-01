Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

