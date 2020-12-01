Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,529,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 910,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $99,062,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 319,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,483 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,646. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

