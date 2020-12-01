Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

