Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 263 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

