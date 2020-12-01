Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 318 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

