Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

