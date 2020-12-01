Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 377 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.