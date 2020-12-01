Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 82,424 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,424 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

