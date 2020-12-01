Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average of $259.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

