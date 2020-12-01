Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,700,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -210.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

