Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

