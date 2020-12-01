UBS Group Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Sell

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.