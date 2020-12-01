UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

