UMA Price Reaches $7.70 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. UMA has a market cap of $427.09 million and $11.91 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00040909 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00288076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00913072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00462634 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00160355 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,123,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,498,535 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

