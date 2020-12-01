Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

