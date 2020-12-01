UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

