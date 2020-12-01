UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNCFF. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

