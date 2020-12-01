Unify One Day Volume Reaches $6,347.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Unify has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market cap of $311,546.37 and $6,347.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00441964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.