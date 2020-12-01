United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

