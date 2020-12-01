USDK Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $126.59 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00159902 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.